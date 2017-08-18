XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

18/08/2017 - 12:18 BST

Fulham Snapping Up Left-Back To Fuel Speculation Over Tottenham Target Ryan Sessegnon

 




Fulham are closing in on the signature of FC Porto left-back Rafa Soares on a season-long loan deal, something which will add to the speculation over the future of Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon at the club.

The 22-year-old defender is yet to make a senior appearance for Porto and the club have been looking to loan him out this summer in order to provide him with regular football.




He attracted interest from a number of clubs, such as Saint Etienne and Real Sociedad, but Porto have determined that Fulham are the right club for him to join.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the two clubs have reached an agreement over a loan move for Soares and Fulham will be paying a loan fee of €1m to Porto in order to secure the services of Soares.
 


Porto also have the option to recall Soares back from his loan if required and they have finalised the deal, which will see the defender move to Craven Cottage this month.  

Soares is expected to travel to London today, where he will undergo a medical before completing his loan switch to the Championship side.

The left-back’s impending arrival also raises fresh doubts over 17-year-old defender Sessegnon’s future at Fulham as he is subject of interest from Tottenham.

Fulham have already rejected a £25m bid from Spurs and it remains to be seen whether Soares is seen as a replacement for the young defender at Craven Cottage as the transfer window goes into overdrive.
 