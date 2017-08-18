XRegister
18/08/2017 - 11:16 BST

Inter Move Imminent For Tottenham Hotspur Target

 




Inter Milan are expecting to complete the deal to secure the signature of Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Cancelo in the next 48 hours.

The Portuguese defender is expected to leave Valencia in the coming days and Tottenham have also been keen to take him to England to strengthen their squad in the full-back area.




However, Inter have been in talks with Valencia over the defender’s signature and are in pole position to get a deal over the line going into the last stretch of the transfer window.

The two clubs have broadly agreed a deal for Cancelo’s move and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are expecting to secure his signature in the next 48 hours.
 


Inter are set to sign the Portugal international on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent for a fixed transfer fee set at €30m at a later date.  

Cancelo has also been in talks with Inter over a move and has made it clear to Valencia that he wants to join the Nerazzurri, despite speculation Tottenham are keen.

Valencia are also signing Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a similar deal with the transfer fee fixed at around the €25m mark.
 