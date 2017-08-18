XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 11:39 BST

Juventus Waiting For Tottenham Hotspur Target’s Price To Drop

 




Juventus could consider returning to the negotiating table with Lazio for Tottenham Hotspur target Keita Balde if the Roman club lower their financial demands.

The Bianconeri have been interested in signing the Senegalese winger from Lazio this summer, but have faced frustration in negotiations with club president Claudio Lotito.




The Italian champions have offered a fee of around €15m and another €5m to Lazio, but Lotito rejected the offer and is holding out for a price of around €30m.

Keita has not been training with Lazio in recent days and has refused to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season, but Juventus confirmed on Thursday night that they are bowing out of negotiations for the winger.
 


However, the Italian champions are still waiting in the wings and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they could return for talks with Lazio if the capital club drop their demands.  

Juventus remain keen to sign Keita, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham, but are unwilling to overpay for a player who will be available on a free transfer next year.

With the winger trying to force his way out of the club, Lazio could be forced to drop their financial demands for him towards the end of the window to find a solution for his future.
 