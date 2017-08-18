Leeds United To Be Tested Again For Chris Wood Over Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley have been linked with preparing a third offer for Leeds United striker Chris Wood, due to be submitted over the weekend.



The Premier League side have already seen Leeds knock two offers for Wood back, with the Whites insisting they are determined to keep their talismanic striker.











But the ball now appears to be in Wood's court after Leeds offered him a new contract, something which will be seen as a key test of whether he wants to stay, or has his heart set on the Premier League.



And amid the new contract offer, Burnley are still lingering.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Burnley are reportedly preparing a third offer for Wood, which they will slap in over the weekend.