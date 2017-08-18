XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

18/08/2017 - 21:53 BST

Leeds United To Be Tested Again For Chris Wood Over Weekend

 




Burnley have been linked with preparing a third offer for Leeds United striker Chris Wood, due to be submitted over the weekend.

The Premier League side have already seen Leeds knock two offers for Wood back, with the Whites insisting they are determined to keep their talismanic striker.




But the ball now appears to be in Wood's court after Leeds offered him a new contract, something which will be seen as a key test of whether he wants to stay, or has his heart set on the Premier League.

And amid the new contract offer, Burnley are still lingering.

 


According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Burnley are reportedly preparing a third offer for Wood, which they will slap in over the weekend.

It is unclear whether Leeds have a pain threshold with Wood and will sell if a certain figure is reached by the Premier League side.

But Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has been honest about his desire to keep hold of a player who scored 30 goals for the club last season.
 