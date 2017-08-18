XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 11:13 BST

Marseille Test Water For Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

 




Marseille have rekindled their interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who is claimed to be interested in a move back to France this summer.

Dembele enjoyed a fine first season in Scotland, scoring 32 goals in all competitions as he led Celtic to a domestic treble, where the club remained unbeaten.




His performances have led to speculation over his future at the club and Celtic are reportedly prepared to let him go if they receive a good offer for him in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Marseille have been interested in the player and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta met his representatives earlier in the summer to discuss a transfer to the Stade Velodrome.
 


Dembele is one of the strikers the club have been keeping tabs on over the last few months and according to French daily La Provence, going into the final two weeks of the window, the club have rekindled their interest in the Celtic striker.  

Zubizarreta has again tested the waters with the Scottish champions without actually making an offer for the striker, but he remains a target for the club this summer.

Dembele is tempted at the opportunity to move to Ligue 1, with the idea of playing as the leading striker for one of the top clubs in France.
 