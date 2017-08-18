Not Been Told I Can’t Pick Him Says La Liga Club’s Coach As Move Looms For Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo coach Juan Carlos Unzue concedes that Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon target Pape Cheikh Diop may be on the way out of the club, but insists he has not been told he cannot select the midfielder.



Pape Cheikh has turned heads with performances beyond his tender 20 years in La Liga and Celta Vigo are braced to lose him before the transfer window closes.











A release clause set at €27.5m has cooled Lyon's interest somewhat, but Spurs still remain a potential destination for the midfielder.



However, coach Unzue has not been told not to select the midfielder and as such is simply weighing up whether to play him with such psychological pressures, due to the transfer speculation.



Unzue told a press conference: "He is still here, it is true, even if he is about to leave.