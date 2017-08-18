XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 21:40 BST

Not Been Told I Can’t Pick Him Says La Liga Club’s Coach As Move Looms For Tottenham Target

 




Celta Vigo coach Juan Carlos Unzue concedes that Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon target Pape Cheikh Diop may be on the way out of the club, but insists he has not been told he cannot select the midfielder.

Pape Cheikh has turned heads with performances beyond his tender 20 years in La Liga and Celta Vigo are braced to lose him before the transfer window closes.




A release clause set at €27.5m has cooled Lyon's interest somewhat, but Spurs still remain a potential destination for the midfielder.

However, coach Unzue has not been told not to select the midfielder and as such is simply weighing up whether to play him with such psychological pressures, due to the transfer speculation.

 


Unzue told a press conference: "He is still here, it is true, even if he is about to leave.

"But for now no one within the club has told me I cannot count on him for Saturday's game.

"But I have to decide also according to his psychological state.

"I will decide on Saturday."

Celta Vigo are due to play Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday and if Pape Cheikh is absent it may be seen as another sign that a transfer elsewhere is looming on the horizon for the Senegal-born midfielder.
 