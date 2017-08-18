XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 18:19 BST

Rangers Defender “Can Learn A Lot” From Bruno Alves

 




Rangers defender Lee Hodson believes that veteran team-mate Bruno Alves has been a "fantastic addition" for the squad, and the Portuguese's presence has made a lot of difference.

The 35-year-old was snapped up by the Gers for an undisclosed fee earlier in the summer and has immediately shown his quality, cementing a partnership with Fabio Cardoso.




Northern Ireland international Hodson, who has shared defensive responsibilities with Alves in both the Gers' league games so far, insists that it has been a great experience for him.

The Portuguese international has plenty of experience both at club and as well at international level and has won a number of trophies, which Hodson believes will come in handy every time he takes to the field for his new side.
 


“I can learn a lot. Bruno has played at the highest level in international football, won trophies, won the Euros", Hodson told his club's official website.  

“I always look up to older pros, people that have played more games than me and defenders because I can always add things from my game that I need to improve on."

Not only Alves but all the other players taking up defensive responsibilities can help each other, sharing their experience and thus can help make the team stronger, according to the Watford academy product.

“I can get guidance from the older pros, Bruno’s experience, Fabio’s [Cardoso] experience, Lee Wallace, James Tavernier, Danny Wilson, whoever is playing.

"Everyone can learn from each other."
 