Rangers Defender Urges Gers To Maintain Intensity

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has stressed the need for his team to maintain intensity after getting out of the blocks quickly and scoring early.



The Gers suffered their first league defeat of the season in just their second match, conceding three in spite of going 1-0 up in just the third minute of their match against Hibernian last weekend.











The 25-year-old feels that his team need to carry on with that initial momentum and go a couple of goals up within just 20 or 30 minutes of a game so that they can control the rest of it.



Reflecting on last weekend's match, when the Gers dominated possession for the first 20 minutes with Kenny Miller once chipping the ball narrowly wide and then seeing his shot being defected off the post, Tavernier was quoted as saying by the club's official site: “We did get off to a great start on Saturday; Kenny hit the post and just put it wide too.





“We’re getting off to great starts so we just need to continue that and make those moments last longer.

“You can’t go through a full 90 minutes with the same tempo you start a game but you are hoping that in the first 20 or 30 minutes you can notch a couple of goals then you can control the game.



“Then we can get to the point where we are controlling the game so it is a matter of scoring early if we do get out the blocks quickly and then maintain it after that.”



The Gers are scheduled to face Hearts next this weekend, which will be their fourth of a sequence of five games in the month of August.

