Rangers Outcast Harry Forrester Seals Ibrox Exit

Harry Forrester has ended his spell at Rangers by joining English League One club Wimbledon, according to the Daily Record.



The winger, who was taken to Ibrox by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton after a spell at Doncaster Rovers, was declared surplus to requirements by Gers boss Pedro Caixinha this summer.











Forrester has been linked with a number of clubs since being told to stay away from training and find a new side by Caixinha.



Now he has completed his exit from Ibrox by heading to third tier English club Wimbledon .



He could have linked up with former Rangers defender Rob Kiernan at Southend United, but reportedly rejected an offer from Phil Brown's men .