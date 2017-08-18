XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 14:07 BST

Rangers Outcast Harry Forrester Seals Ibrox Exit

 




Harry Forrester has ended his spell at Rangers by joining English League One club Wimbledon, according to the Daily Record.

The winger, who was taken to Ibrox by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton after a spell at Doncaster Rovers, was declared surplus to requirements by Gers boss Pedro Caixinha this summer.




Forrester has been linked with a number of clubs since being told to stay away from training and find a new side by Caixinha.

Now he has completed his exit from Ibrox by heading to third tier English club Wimbledon.

 


He could have linked up with former Rangers defender Rob Kiernan at Southend United, but reportedly rejected an offer from Phil Brown's men.

Now Forrester will turn out for Wimbledon in League One.

He could even come up against Kiernan in England's third tier, in a Rangers old boys reunion.

The winger is the eleventh first team player to be offloaded by Caixinha this summer, as the Portuguese ships out a number of Warburton's signings.
 