Real Madrid Midfielder Appears On Arsenal’s Radar But Gunners Have La Liga Competition

Arsenal have probed the possibility of signing Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente during the summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old returned to Real Madrid at the end of last season after a fruitful spell at Alaves, but has been left out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans so far in the current campaign.











The midfielder is looking to leave Real Madrid going into the last two weeks of the transfer window and has gathered interest from clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.



Sevilla have been showing concrete interest in taking the midfielder from Real Madrid, but according to Spanish daily AS, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also probed the possibility of signing him.





A defensive midfielder remains on Arsene Wenger’s agenda and Llorente has emerged as a viable target for the Gunners in the final stretch of the transfer window.

Real Madrid are prepared to loan him out in the summer and in the event of a permanent deal, the European champions want to include a repurchase option in any agreement to sell the 22-year-old.



Llorente, who has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid, has represented Spain at youth level.

