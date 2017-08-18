XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2017 - 12:01 BST

Real Madrid Midfielder Appears On Arsenal’s Radar But Gunners Have La Liga Competition

 




Arsenal have probed the possibility of signing Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old returned to Real Madrid at the end of last season after a fruitful spell at Alaves, but has been left out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans so far in the current campaign.




The midfielder is looking to leave Real Madrid going into the last two weeks of the transfer window and has gathered interest from clubs in the Premier League and La Liga.

Sevilla have been showing concrete interest in taking the midfielder from Real Madrid, but according to Spanish daily AS, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also probed the possibility of signing him.
 


A defensive midfielder remains on Arsene Wenger’s agenda and Llorente has emerged as a viable target for the Gunners in the final stretch of the transfer window.  

Real Madrid are prepared to loan him out in the summer and in the event of a permanent deal, the European champions want to include a repurchase option in any agreement to sell the 22-year-old.

Llorente, who has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid, has represented Spain at youth level.
 