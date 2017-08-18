Serie A Midfielder Pops Up On Newcastle United’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has emerged as a target for Newcastle United going into the final two weeks of the window.



By all accounts, Rafael Benitez has been left unimpressed by Newcastle’s work in the summer after he led them back into the Premier League last season.











The Newcastle manager is demanding more signings in the final weeks of the window to adequately strengthen the squad and midfield remains a key area of concern.



According to Italian publication Il Secolo XIX, Newcastle are weighing up a move for Sampdoria midfielder Praet going into the final stretch of the transfer window.





The Belgian joined the Serie A side from Anderlecht last summer and was a key performer in his first season in Italy, turning in 34 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria.

His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League new boys and Newcastle are considering probing the option of signing the Belgium international this month.



Newcastle could push hard to get a deal over the line if they receive any encouragement in their pursuit of Praet in the coming days.



It is unclear whether Sampdoria will be willing to lose an important player, who has a contract until 2021 with the club, so late in the window.

