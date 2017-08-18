XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 17:59 BST

Sunderland Boss Banking On Stadium of Light Intimidating Leeds United

 




Sunderland manager Simon Grayson believes that the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light can intimidate the Leeds United players this weekend.

The Black Cats have been on the road since their opening day fixture against Derby County on the 4th August and will be returning after winning two and drawing one of the their matches away from home.




Sunderland's opponents, Leeds, are so far unbeaten this term and head to the Stadium of Light on the back of a goalless draw with Fulham in midweek.

Grayson though is more concerned about his own team and their performance as he hopes to get their home stadium rocking again with the fans voicing their support for their team.
 


“It seems a long time since the Derby game so it’ll be nice to get back to the Stadium of Light and get the supporters back in their seats", the manager told his club's official website.  

“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere when it gets going and the Derby game highlighted that, because I thought the supporters were excellent and hopefully come Saturday – and throughout the season – they come in their numbers and make it a difficult place for the opposition to come.”

A full Stadium of Light, the manager insists, will be an intimidating sight and can help the confidence of the players, who could then go on to hit a high level and win the match for the team.

“If you have a full stadium it can be an intimidating atmosphere and it can really inspire the players."
 