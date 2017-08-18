XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

18/08/2017 - 11:53 BST

Sunderland Boss Simon Grayson Confirms Interest In Leeds United Linked Robert Snodgrass

 




Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has indicated that any move for Leeds United and Newcastle United target Robert Snodgrass will depend on the financial viability of a deal.

The 29-year-old winger, who joined West Ham from Hull City in January, has been told that he is free to leave the club either on a loan deal or a permanent transfer this summer.




Leeds have been linked with being interested in snapping up their former midfielder and even Newcastle are alive to the situation, but Sunderland could also emerge as a viable destination for Snodgrass.

Grayson worked with the player at Leeds and indicated that he is keen to probe the possibility of signing him, but the Sunderland manager feels the financial viability of the deal has to be taken into account.
 


“When people like him become available, you would be foolish not to consider it”, Grayson was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.  

“Again, that would be a deal dictated by finances.

"Can we do it?

"Who knows, but we might ask the question.”

Snodgrass earns a reported £70,000-a-week at the London Stadium and he would have to agree to take significant pay cut to move to a club such as Sunderland or Leeds.
 