They’ll Be Other Windows – Jose Mourinho Fine With Transfer Business

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is happy to go without the fourth signing he has been eyeing this summer.



The Portuguese tactician wanted four players adding to his squad, but only three have been delivered in the shape of Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku.











Manchester United have pushed for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but have been unable to agree a price for the Croatian, while the Red Devils also continue to be linked with a number of other players.



For Mourinho, while he would like a fourth signing, he is not prepared to rock the boat if one does not arrive .



" Obviously, my plans were four but I also told them to be cool, there is no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club", Mourinho told a press conference when asked about another signing.