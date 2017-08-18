Tony Pulis Strikes Realistic Note On Manchester City Pursuit of Jonny Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom manager Tony Pulis has conceded that the club will sell Jonny Evans if they receive the right offer from Manchester City.



The former Manchester United defender is being chased by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola seeks to add one more central defender to his squad going into the final two weeks of the transfer window.











West Brom have been unwilling to sell their club captain and have already rejected a bid from the Manchester club for the 29-year-old defender.



Pulis stressed that he doesn’t want to sell the player and Evans himself is yet to rock the boat and has been willing to continue at the Hawthorns this season.





However, he admits that every player has a price tag and West Brom are not in a position to say that they won’t sell the defender for any amount of money this summer.

Asked about the situation with Evans and Manchester City, the West Brom manager said in a press conference: “They've made an offer that we've turned down.



"We don't want to sell Jonny and we don't need to sell him.



"It would have to be a very, very good offer.



"Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. He is happy here and wants to get on with his football.



"Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are.



"Every player is for sale at the right place.



"It's crazy to say a team like West Brom won't sell if others put up an enormous amount.”



A Manchester United academy product, the defender made 198 appearances for Manchester United and won three Premier League titles before leaving Old Trafford in 2015.

