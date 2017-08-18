XRegister
18/08/2017 - 10:37 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Make Breakthrough In Davinson Sanchez Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax have reached an agreement over a fee for the transfer of defender Davinson Sanchez to the north London club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has been keen to sign up the young Colombian defender from Ajax over the last few weeks and even spoke with the player to convince him about joining Spurs.




Sanchez agreed a contract with the north Londoners earlier this week, but Tottenham were finding it hard to reach an agreement over a fee with Ajax, who were holding out for a fee of around €50m.

But the two clubs have reached a compromise figure and according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, a deal has been agreed worth €45m for Sanchez to move to Tottenham this month.
 


Tottenham will initially pay €35m to the Dutch giants for the 21-year-old defender and another €10m at a later date to make him the club’s most expensive ever signing.  

Sanchez joined Ajax from Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional in July last year for €5m and played a pivotal role in their run to the Europa League final last season.

Spurs have been quiet on the transfer front in this summer and Sanchez is set to become their first signing with just two weeks left in the transfer window.
 