Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez Signing Won’t Affect Spurs Capture of Target

Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Juan Foyth, with the recent signing of Davinson Sanchez not tipped to change that fact.



Both clubs have had offers for the young Argentine centre-back accepted by Estudiantes, though Tottenham's is €500,000 more than PSG's, coming in at €10.5m.











It had seemed that Foyth would be set for the Parc des Princes as PSG moved ahead of Tottenham in the race and started to discuss personal terms with the youngster.



But Foyth is now set for Spurs, according to French sports daily L'Equipe .



The Argentine has been won over by the promise of a five-year contract with the Premier League club .