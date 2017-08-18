XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2017 - 20:33 BST

Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez Signing Won’t Affect Spurs Capture of Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Juan Foyth, with the recent signing of Davinson Sanchez not tipped to change that fact.

Both clubs have had offers for the young Argentine centre-back accepted by Estudiantes, though Tottenham's is €500,000 more than PSG's, coming in at €10.5m.




It had seemed that Foyth would be set for the Parc des Princes as PSG moved ahead of Tottenham in the race and started to discuss personal terms with the youngster.

But Foyth is now set for Spurs, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.

 


The Argentine has been won over by the promise of a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Tottenham have just completed the signing of centre-back Sanchez from Ajax, but it is claimed the arrival of the Colombia international will not affect the deal for Foyth, which is still expected to go ahead.

Foyth has been tipped for big things and the centre-back is now poised to taste football in Europe for the first time.
 