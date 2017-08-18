West Ham Target Misses Training, Expected To Miss Weekend League Game

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham target William Carvalho is set to miss Sporting Lisbon’s league clash against Vitoria Guimaraes this weekend after failing to train with the squad on Thursday.



William has already missed the last two games for Sporting Lisbon as talk of his impending departure from the club continued to do the rounds over the last few days.











The midfielder was expected to play against Vitoria, but according to Portuguese daily Record, the 25-year-old didn’t train with the rest of the squad and did specific work individually.



There are suggestions that he is suffering a leg injury, which prevented him from taking part in full training sessions with Jorge Jesus’ squad, but doubts over his future at the club persists.





West Ham have reportedly agreed a contract with the player over a proposed move to England and William has been convinced about joining the east Londoners this month.

However, talks between West Ham and Sporting Lisbon have been difficult and the Portuguese giants have already rejected a bid worth €32m from the Hammers for the midfielder.



West Ham have continued to probe the situation and are keen to take a deal over the line to take William to the London Stadium this summer.



They are also planning to ship out players in the coming days to fund their pursuit of the midfielder, who has also been a target for Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

