We’ve Made Chris Wood Good Offer – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen believes the club have put forward a good contract offer to keep striker Chris Wood.



The Kiwi is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and Leeds recently knocked back two proposals from Burnley for Wood, while insisting they want to keep hold of him.











Leeds have now offered Wood a three-year contract extension as they look to keep him and Christiansen feels the club are doing all they can to make sure the striker does not move.



"The club have made a good effort and offer to keep him", Christiansen said at a press conference, before revealing his attempts to keep Wood focused.



" I have been speaking to him about the information and telling him to be focused on what he needs to do", he continued.