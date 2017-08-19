XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/08/2017 - 14:03 BST

Alfredo Morelos Starts – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to host Hearts at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

Pedro Caixinha's men were beaten at home by Hearts' rivals Hibernian last weekend and the Portuguese will be desperate for his men to get back to winning ways against the Jambos today.




Rangers have Ryan Jack available after his red card against Hibernian was overturned.

Gers boss Caixinha goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he picks James Tavernier, Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso and Lee Wallace. Daniel Candeias plays, as does Jack, while Graham Dorrans is also selected. Josh Windass meanwhile will look to support Kenny Miller and Alfredo Morelos.

If Portuguese tactician needs to make changes then he can bring on young Ryan Hardie from the bench, while Niko Kranjcar is a creative option.

 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Cardoso, Wallace, Candeias, Jack, Dorrans, Windass, Miller, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Wilson, Hodson, Rossiter, Kranjcar, Pena, Hardie
 