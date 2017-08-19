Andrew Robertson Has One Hand On Left-Back’s Shirt – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer believes that Andrew Robertson has one hand on the left-back's shirt at Anfield due to Alberto Moreno not taking the chances given to him by Jurgen Klopp.



Klopp dipped into the transfer market to snap up Robertson from Hull City, but played Moreno in Liverpool's opening two matches of the season, only handing the Scot his chance in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.











McAteer thinks Robertson did well and as he feels Moreno did not take the chances given to him, believes the Scot is close to making the left-back spot his own.



" Robertson's got a great opportunity. He's got one hand on the shirt", McAteer said on LFC TV.



" I was surprised Moreno came in. It was a big call that he [Klopp] was willing to give him the opportunity to impress him again", he continued .