06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/08/2017 - 18:28 BST

Andrew Robertson Has One Hand On Left-Back’s Shirt – Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer believes that Andrew Robertson has one hand on the left-back's shirt at Anfield due to Alberto Moreno not taking the chances given to him by Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp dipped into the transfer market to snap up Robertson from Hull City, but played Moreno in Liverpool's opening two matches of the season, only handing the Scot his chance in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.




McAteer thinks Robertson did well and as he feels Moreno did not take the chances given to him, believes the Scot is close to making the left-back spot his own.

"Robertson's got a great opportunity. He's got one hand on the shirt", McAteer said on LFC TV.

 


"I was surprised Moreno came in. It was a big call that he [Klopp] was willing to give him the opportunity to impress him again", he continued.

"I always feel there is a question mark over Moreno. His positional play defensively is poor. Going forward is his strongest point.

"He was given the opportunity over the first two games and I don't feel he took it.

"For me, Robertson has one hand on the shirt", McAteer concluded.

Moreno has been linked with leaving Liverpool this summer, but the Spaniard is still at Anfield.

All eyes will now be on who Klopp picks as his left-back in midweek when Liverpool welcome Hoffenheim to Merseyside in the Champions League.
 