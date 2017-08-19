XRegister
19/08/2017 - 17:25 BST

Anfield Was Difference – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Win Over Crystal Palace

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Anfield was the difference between his men and Crystal Palace after the Reds ground out a 1-0 Premier League win over the Eagles.

Klopp rung the changes in his side and found Crystal Palace to be tough opponents, but Liverpool were not helped by spurning key chances as Eagles goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy kept the home team at bay.




Liverpool's pressure did eventually tell as Sadio Mane scored in the 73rd minute however.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke was guilty of lashing his effort over the bar from just eight yards out as the Eagles left Merseyside on the end of a 1-0 defeat.

 


Klopp knows it was tough going for his men, but was happy they managed to collect the three points and feels the main factor which made it possible was playing at Anfield.

Reds boss Klopp told Sky Sports: "It was a hard job. I have no idea how much we had the ball but it was a lot. We had moments in the first half but had to be more patient because they were deep.

"We didn't score but we didn't give counter attacks away.

"Second half we did it better, the first part was really good.

"We were really awake and defended really well and I loved the goal because it was not a clear situation.

"It was a counter pressing situation. We had other chances but I am completely happy with how did the job today.

"Anfield helps a lot I think today it was the difference", he added.

Next up for Liverpool is the return leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim.
 

 