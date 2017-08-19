XRegister
19/08/2017 - 22:06 BST

Arsenal Star’s Father Weighs In On Talk of Serie A Move For Son

 




Shkodran Mustafi's father insists there has been no contact between the Arsenal defender and Inter.

The Serie A giants are looking to bring in a centre-back before the transfer window closes this summer and have been linked with making a move for Germany international Mustafi.




The Italian side are mooted to have started the ball rolling on their efforts, but Mustafi's father is not aware of the Nerazzurri moving for his son.

Mustafi's father told French outlet Foot Mercato: "No [my son hasn’t been contacted by Inter]. There is no information to confirm this."

 


Arsenal only snapped Mustafi up last summer from Spanish outfit Valencia and there has been little to suggest the Gunners want to offload him.

Mustafi was named in the starting eleven by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for his side's 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City on Saturday evening.

With time running out in the transfer window it remains to be seen if Inter do try to convince Arsenal to let the Germany international leave.
 