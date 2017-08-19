Arsenal Star’s Father Weighs In On Talk of Serie A Move For Son

Follow @insidefutbol





Shkodran Mustafi's father insists there has been no contact between the Arsenal defender and Inter.



The Serie A giants are looking to bring in a centre-back before the transfer window closes this summer and have been linked with making a move for Germany international Mustafi.











The Italian side are mooted to have started the ball rolling on their efforts, but Mustafi's father is not aware of the Nerazzurri moving for his son.



Mustafi's father told French outlet Foot Mercato: "No [my son hasn’t been contacted by Inter]. There is no information to confirm this ."



Arsenal only snapped Mustafi up last summer from Spanish outfit Valencia and there has been little to suggest the Gunners want to offload him .