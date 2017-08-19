Burnley Don’t Want Chris Wood To Play Against Sunderland As Deal Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are closing the net around Leeds United striker Chris Wood and are expected to complete the deal by Sunday, while they also do not want the Whites to play him against Sunderland today.



Wood is being chased by Sean Dyche’s side after they lost Andre Gray to Watford and the Leeds striker has been identified as their top priority for the rest of the transfer window.











Leeds have already rejected a bid from Burnley for the New Zealand international and have offered him a new three-year contract on improved terms in order to hold on to him.



However, it seems Wood is on his way out of Leeds as according to the Burnley Express, the Premier League outfit are close to agreeing a club record deal to sign the striker.





It has been claimed that Burnley have slapped in a fresh bid of around £15m plus add-ons and are confident of getting the deal over the line by the end of Sunday, when a medical is expected to take place.

Thomas Christiansen insisted on Friday that he wants to hold on to Wood, but it seems Leeds are set to lose their top striker to Burnley over the weekend.

Leeds will take on Sunderland this evening and Wood’s presence or absence from the squad is expected to provide a clue to his future at Elland Road.



The striker has travelled with the Leeds squad to Sunderland but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Burnley don't want him to play in the game

