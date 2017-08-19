Caleb Ekuban Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Simon Grayson's Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Championship fixture this evening.



The Whites have won one and drawn two of their opening three league games so far and remain unbeaten, while Sunderland have also not yet tasted defeat under former Preston boss Grayson.











Leeds remain without defenders Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Penningtron due to injury, while Chris Wood misses out ahead of a potential move to Burnley.



Head coach Thomas Christiansen goes with Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back he picks Luke Ayling and Vurnon Anita as full-backs, while Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson are centre-backs. Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips get the vote to start, with Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski behind striker Caleb Ekuban.



If Christiansen needs to make changes at the Stadium of Light he can call for Stuart Dallas off the bench, while Kemar Roofe is another option.



Leeds United Team vs Sunderland



Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban



Substitutes: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Roofe, Vieira, Klich, Dallas

