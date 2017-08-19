XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 16:33 BST

Caleb Ekuban Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sunderland vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Simon Grayson's Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Championship fixture this evening.

The Whites have won one and drawn two of their opening three league games so far and remain unbeaten, while Sunderland have also not yet tasted defeat under former Preston boss Grayson.




Leeds remain without defenders Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Penningtron due to injury, while Chris Wood misses out ahead of a potential move to Burnley.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen goes with Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back he picks Luke Ayling and Vurnon Anita as full-backs, while Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson are centre-backs. Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips get the vote to start, with Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski behind striker Caleb Ekuban.

If Christiansen needs to make changes at the Stadium of Light he can call for Stuart Dallas off the bench, while Kemar Roofe is another option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Sunderland

Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban

Substitutes: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Roofe, Vieira, Klich, Dallas
 