Chris Wood At Leeds United Team Hotel As Burnley Expect Striker For Medical

Burnley expect Chris Wood to undergo a medical ahead of his move from Leeds United on Sunday morning, but the striker is still at the Whites' hotel in Sunderland.



The Clarets are set to sign Wood from Leeds for a fee of around £15m, but just how close the deal is to going through remains to be seen.











Wood has travelled with the Leeds squad to Sunderland for the Whites' Championship fixture against the Black Cats this evening.



And it is still unclear whether Leeds will choose to play in him the game.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Burnley are expecting Wood to report for a medical on Sunday morning.