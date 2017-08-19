Chris Wood At Leeds United Team Hotel As Burnley Expect Striker For Medical

Burnley expect Chris Wood to undergo a medical ahead of his move from Leeds United on Sunday morning, but the striker is still at the Whites' hotel in Sunderland.
The Clarets are set to sign Wood from Leeds for a fee of around £15m, but just how close the deal is to going through remains to be seen.
Wood has travelled with the Leeds squad to Sunderland for the Whites' Championship fixture against the Black Cats this evening.
And it is still unclear whether Leeds will choose to play in him the game.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Burnley are expecting Wood to report for a medical on Sunday morning.
But at present the New Zealand international remains at Leeds' hotel in Sunderland, something which may be classed as odd as he could have been expected to have left to make his way back home in advance of the medical.
Now all eyes will be on whether Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen plays Wood against Sunderland.