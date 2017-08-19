XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/08/2017 - 14:06 BST

Declan Rice Starts – West Ham Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their playing eleven and substitutes to take on Southampton in a Premier League clash at St. Mary's Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers opened their season last weekend by losing 4-0 away at Manchester United and will be keen to now get their campaign properly started with three points on the south coast.




The visitors are without Andy Carroll, Cheikhou Kouyate and Manuel Lanzini, who are all sidelined.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic goes with Joe Hart in goal, while the backline is Pablo Zabaleta, Winston Reid, Jose Fonte and Aaron Cresswell. Mark Noble captains the side, while Michail Antonio plays, as does Declan Rice. Marko Arnautovic, Andre Ayew and Javier Hernandez provide the goal threat.

If Bilic needs to chase the game at any point this afternoon then he can call for Diafra Sakho off the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna is a defensive option.

 


West Ham United Team vs Southampton

Hart, Zabaleta, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio,. Ayew, Arnautovic, Hernandez

Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Obiang, Fernandes, Sakho
 