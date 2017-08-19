Jose Mourinho Keen To See How Manchester United Cope In Adversity

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is keen to see how his Manchester United side react to difficult times after they opened the season with two emphatic wins, against West Ham and Swansea respectively.



Manchester United followed up last weekend’s 4-0 hammering of West Ham with another 4-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet.











After struggling to put away teams last season despite dominating games, Mourinho’s men have shown a more ruthless streak at the start of the new campaign but the Manchester United manager wants to see something more.



He was quick to remind fans that Manchester United also started last season with three wins on the trot but admits his men have been showing more confidence this term.





However, Mourinho admits that he is keen to see how the Red Devils react to losing or when they are forced to chase the game as he has conceded that things won’t be smooth and straightforward all season long.

The Manchester United manager said via his club's official site: "The word that describes better the team now is confidence.



“The team is confident, the team starts the game confident, the team starts the second half confident.



“But I want to see the way we emotionally react to losing it because it’s also another stage – be losing and try to change a result because in this moment everything is going in our favour.



“You know, it’s not always motorway. You always find difficult roads and we have to be ready."



Manchester United will look to go into the international break with three wins and nine points in the bag when they host Leicester City at Old Trafford next Saturday.

