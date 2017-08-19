XRegister
19/08/2017 - 15:56 BST

Leeds United Squad Arrives at Stadium of Light, Chris Wood Absent

 




Chris Wood has not arrived at the Stadium of Light with the Leeds United squad.

The Whites are in action against Sunderland in a Championship fixture this evening, but Wood is set to join Premier League side Burnley for a fee of around £15m.




He did travel with the Leeds squad to Sunderland and was in the team hotel, despite claims he is set to have a medical with Burnley on Sunday morning.

But now a clear sign has been dropped the Wood is on his way out of Elland Road.

 


According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wood has not arrived at the Stadium of Light with the Leeds squad and will not be in the matchday 18 picked by head coach Thomas Christiansen.

The writing is now clearly on the wall with regards to Wood's move to Turf Moor.

He will link up with former Leeds team-mate Charlie Taylor at the Premier League outfit.
 