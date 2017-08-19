Leeds United Striker Chris Wood Issues Statement

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has issued a statement in light of his absence from the Whites' squad to take on Sunderland this evening and amid speculation of a move to Premier League side Burnley.



Wood has been tipped for a £15m switch to Turf Moor, despite travelling with the Leeds squad to Sunderland.











He was in the team hotel, but did not head with the squad to the Stadium of Light and has been tipped to have a medical with Burnley on Sunday morning.



Now Wood has issued a statement on his absence.



He feels given the ongoing negotiations it would not be right for him to pull on a white shirt.