XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 16:04 BST

Leeds United Striker Chris Wood Issues Statement

 




Leeds United striker Chris Wood has issued a statement in light of his absence from the Whites' squad to take on Sunderland this evening and amid speculation of a move to Premier League side Burnley.

Wood has been tipped for a £15m switch to Turf Moor, despite travelling with the Leeds squad to Sunderland.




He was in the team hotel, but did not head with the squad to the Stadium of Light and has been tipped to have a medical with Burnley on Sunday morning.

Now Wood has issued a statement on his absence.

 


He feels given the ongoing negotiations it would not be right for him to pull on a white shirt.

Wood said in a statement: "Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today.

"I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."

Wood's statement will be taken as yet another sign he is set to leave Leeds and move to Burnley, where he will reunite with former Whites team-mate Charlie Taylor.
 