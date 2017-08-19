Newcastle United Suffer Inter Star Snub

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan striker Stevan Jovetic has rejected an offer to join newly promoted Premier League outfit Newcastle United this month.



Rafael Benitez is desperate to add fresh faces to his squad in the final weeks of the transfer window and having more depth in his attack remains one of his main concerns.











With Inter looking to ship out the former Manchester City man this summer, Newcastle did send a delegation to Italy recently to hold talks with the player’s representatives.



However, their efforts have not born fruit as according to Sky Italia, Jovetic has rejected an offer to move back to England with the newly promoted Premier League outfit.





The striker didn’t enjoy his previous stint in the Premier League at Manchester City and is keener on a move to Spain, with Sevilla interested in signing him this summer.

His representatives have been in talks with Sevilla and the Spanish club are interested in taking him away from Inter on a permanent deal.



Benitez will now have to look at other options as Jovetic is not keen to move to the north east of England in the final month of the transfer window.

