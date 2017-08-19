XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 12:09 BST

Out-of-favour Manchester City Star Snubs Stoke City

 




Stoke City have made an offer to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala this summer, but the Frenchman is not interested in a move to the Potters.

Despite being on the bench against Brighton on the opening day of the season, Manchester City are still keen to ship out the defender by the end of the transfer window.




Inter Milan are interested in signing the Frenchman from Manchester City but are only keen to get him on an initial loan done, something the Premier League side are not willing to engage in.

Manchester City want a definitive solution to Mangala’s future at the club by selling him and according to Sky Italia, they have received a bid from Stoke City.
 


Mark Hughes remains keen to add more strength to his squad and is interested in taking Mangala to the bet365 Stadium but the Frenchman is not warming up to Stoke’s offer.  

His future at Manchester City remains uncertain as the player and the club are yet to see eye-to-eye on the way forward for him as the Frenchman doesn’t mind leaving the club on loan.

For the moment the Premier League giants are not open to the idea of loaning him out but with a little less than two weeks left in the window, the club could get desperate to ship him out towards the end of the month.
 