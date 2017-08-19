Out-of-favour Manchester City Star Snubs Stoke City

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City have made an offer to sign Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala this summer, but the Frenchman is not interested in a move to the Potters.



Despite being on the bench against Brighton on the opening day of the season, Manchester City are still keen to ship out the defender by the end of the transfer window.











Inter Milan are interested in signing the Frenchman from Manchester City but are only keen to get him on an initial loan done, something the Premier League side are not willing to engage in.



Manchester City want a definitive solution to Mangala’s future at the club by selling him and according to Sky Italia, they have received a bid from Stoke City.





Mark Hughes remains keen to add more strength to his squad and is interested in taking Mangala to the bet365 Stadium but the Frenchman is not warming up to Stoke’s offer.

His future at Manchester City remains uncertain as the player and the club are yet to see eye-to-eye on the way forward for him as the Frenchman doesn’t mind leaving the club on loan.



For the moment the Premier League giants are not open to the idea of loaning him out but with a little less than two weeks left in the window, the club could get desperate to ship him out towards the end of the month.

