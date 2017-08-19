Philippe Coutinho Bid Makes Paul Pogba Look Like Snip – Robbie Savage

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage feels Paul Pogba’s price looks like a snip compared to the £114m Barcelona have offered for Philippe Coutinho.



Manchester United paid a then world record fee of £89m to sign Pogba from Juventus last summer and the Frenchman attracted criticism last season for some of his performances with regards to his price.











The midfielder has started the current campaign in glorious fashion with two goals and assists and dictating play from midfield in Manchester United’s two emphatic wins over West Ham and Swansea.



Savage, a former Manchester United academy product, believes Jose Mourinho’s men are the team to beat in this season’s title race and feels with Liverpool rejecting a close to £120m bid for Coutinho, Pogba looks like a steal in the market for the Red Devils.





The former midfielder said on BT Sport Score: “Whoever finishes above Manchester United will win the league.

“I know it's only two games, but Manchester United have been outstanding.



“If Coutinho is worth £120m then Pogba is a snip at £89m.”



Pogba is no longer the most expensive player in world football as Paris Saint-Germain paid £200m to take Neymar from Barcelona this summer.

