06 October 2016

19/08/2017 - 16:34 BST

Sign Which Shows Move For Tottenham Hotspur Target Pape Cheikh Diop May Be Imminent

 




Speculation of an imminent move for Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon target Pape Cheikh Diop has gone into overdrive after he was left out by Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Celta Vigo are playing Real Sociedad in La Liga and Juan Carlos Unzue said in his press conference on Friday that no one had told him he could not pick the young midfielder, despite the transfer speculation.




But Pape Cheikh has not been called up by Unzue to the matchday group, with the 20-year-old absent.

As such transfer speculation around the Senegal-born player is sure to step up as the last leg of the summer transfer window is entered.

 


Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a firm fan of Pape Cheikh and has been linked with being keen to take him to north London, while French outfit Lyon are also in the mix.

Just 20 years old, the midfielder made 16 appearances in La Liga last season and caught the eye.

He has a further four years left to run on his contract at Celta Vigo, with his release clause set at €27.5m.
 