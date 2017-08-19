XRegister
06 October 2016

19/08/2017 - 11:33 BST

Stuart Armstrong Starts – Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Rugby Park this afternoon.

The Bhoys crushed FC Astana 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek and so head into the game against Kilmarnock high on confidence and looking to go top of the table.




Celtic continue to be without defensive pair Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko through injury. Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is also without midfielder striker Moussa Dembele, also through injury.

Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon between the sticks, but rings the changes elsewhere with young Kieran Tierney slotting into central defence. Scott Brown adds experience in midfield, along with Tom Rogic, while Stuart Armstrong will want to celebrate signing a new deal in style. James Forrest carries the attacking threat.

If the former Liverpool manager needs to look to the bench to make changes, he can call for Leigh Griffiths if needed, while Scott Sinclair is another attacking option.

 


Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock

Gordon, Ralston, Ajer, Tierney, Miller, Brown, Rogic, Armstrong, McGregor, Benyu, Forrest

Substitutes: De Vries, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Ntcham, Lustig, Henderson
 