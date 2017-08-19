This Is Why Slaven Bilic Could Question West Ham’s Scouting Network – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton thinks that Slaven Bilic could well be asking questions of West Ham United's scouting network after telling Robert Snodgrass he can leave the club.



West Ham only signed Snodgrass from Hull City in the winter transfer window earlier this year, paying around £10m to take the attacker to the London Stadium.











But Snodgrass has not won Bilic over and just months after joining the Hammers has been told he can leave the club either on loan or on a permanent basis.



For Sutton, Bilic has looked at Snodgrass in training and has not been impressed with what he has seen.



And as such, the Hammers boss may well choose to ask questions of his scouting network, Sutton feels.