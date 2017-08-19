Three Premier League Clubs In For Everton and Southampton Target Luciano Vietto

Follow @insidefutbol





Three Premier League clubs are showing an interest in signing Southampton and Everton linked striker Luciano Vietto.



The 23-year-old Argentine striker’s future at Atletico Madrid is uncertain going into the final stretch of the summer transfer window.











Sampdoria have been in talks to sign the striker in the final month of the window and are willing to match Atletico Madrid’s €20m asking price for the player but they are facing stiff competition from England.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, three unnamed Premier League clubs are also interested in signing the Atletico Madrid man and are keeping close tabs on the situation.





Premier League interest in Vietto is not new as Everton and Southampton are believed to have been keen to take the Argentine to England during the summer transfer.

It is unclear whether Everton and Southampton are two of the three clubs mooted to be interested in Vietto but it is certain that he has definite suitors in England.



Vietto spent last season on loan at Sevilla and scored six league goals in 21 appearances for the club.



The Argentine striker has a contract until 2020 with Atletico Madrid.

