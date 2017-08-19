Too Early To Say Anything – Monaco Coach Unsure About Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim admits that he is not sure whether he can name Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain target Kylian Mbappe in his squad for his side's next game against Marseille.



Mbappe was not in the squad in Monaco’s 1-0 win over FC Metz on Friday as his future at the club continues to be furiously debated, with big clubs still chasing him.











Manchester City and Real Madrid have been after him, but PSG are the ones who are in pole position to sign him despite the club already spending a staggering €222m to sign Neymar for Barcelona.



Monaco remain reluctant to sell the player to their league rivals, but it has been suggested that they have quoted a €200m price to PSG as a condition to sell Mbappe this summer.





The player is keen to join PSG and Jardim admits by the time Monaco play next against Marseille towards the end of the month, he is unsure whether he can name the 18-year-old striker in his squad.

The Monaco coach was quoted as saying by RMC: “I don’t know whether he will be in the squad to face Marseille.



“It’s too early to say that as the game takes place in ten days.”



Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to match PSG’s contract offer for Mbappe.

