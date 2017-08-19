Total Rubbish – Leeds United Striker Chris Wood Blasted By Paul Ince

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Ince has slammed Chris Wood for not playing for Leeds United on Saturday against Sunderland.



With Wood closing on a move to Burnley, he issued a statement indictating he did not feel it was right for him to take to the pitch with the Whites.











He had travelled to the north east with the Leeds squad, but was not in the matchday squad of 18 for a game the Whites ultimately won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.



Ince feels Wood not being in the right frame of mind to play for Leeds is rubbish and says given the way the Whites have looked after him he should have wanted to play to help the club until the end .



" Total rubbish", Ince said on BT Score Sport, speaking about Wood's decision not to play.