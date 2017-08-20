Chelsea Star Indicates Towards Spurs Troubles At Wembley By Dubbing Goal “Important”

Marcos Alonso has admitted to being boosted by the chance to score at the famous Wembley Stadium after he grabbed a brace in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the ground.
Tottenham are playing their home matches at the national stadium this season, following on from European games at the ground last term, when they endured poor results.
Opposing sides have often been motivated by the chance to play at the famous Wembley and Alonso indicated he relished scoring at the ground by dubbing his free-kick goal "important".
Asked on Chelsea TV where his free-kick ranks amongst the many free-kicks he has scored, the wing-back said: "It was an important one because this stadium and [against] this team is important to win.
"I am delighted for the win and for the goals", Alonso continued.
"I'm happy to help the team as much as I can.
"The result will help us to believe even more because it was a tough week after the last result", he added.
Playing at Wembley has been widely seen as a factor of concern for Spurs this season, with many tipping Mauricio Pochettino's men to miss out on a top four finish in the Premier League due to having to play at the national stadium.
Tottenham are in action at the ground again next weekend when they welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley.