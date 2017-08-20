Former Leeds United Star Backs Selling Liam Bridcutt To Nottingham Forest

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens admits he would agree with selling Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest as Ronaldo Vieira is better than the midfielder.



Bridcutt is wanted by Nottingham Forest, who are expected to firm up their interest with an official offer in the coming days.











The defensive midfielder has not played in the Championship for the Whites yet this season, being continually overlooked by head coach Thomas Christiansen.



Fellow midfielder Vieira has also not yet been handed more than a handful of minutes in the Championship, in a sign of Christiansen's substantial midfield options.



A number of Leeds fans have expressed concern about selling Bridcutt to Forest, but Couzens would be comfortable with his departure.