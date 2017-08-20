XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 22:07 BST

Former Leeds United Star Backs Selling Liam Bridcutt To Nottingham Forest

 




Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens admits he would agree with selling Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest as Ronaldo Vieira is better than the midfielder.

Bridcutt is wanted by Nottingham Forest, who are expected to firm up their interest with an official offer in the coming days.




The defensive midfielder has not played in the Championship for the Whites yet this season, being continually overlooked by head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Fellow midfielder Vieira has also not yet been handed more than a handful of minutes in the Championship, in a sign of Christiansen's substantial midfield options.

 


A number of Leeds fans have expressed concern about selling Bridcutt to Forest, but Couzens would be comfortable with his departure.

He wrote on Twitter: "When he plays we seem to play deeper and for me Vieira is a better player.

"I would sell him.

"He is a good player though", Couzens added.

Bridcutt, 28, has made a total of 53 appearances for Leeds since joining the club, initially on loan, from Sunderland.

He is into the final year of his contract at Elland Road and Forest are eyeing a cut price move to take him to the City Ground.
 