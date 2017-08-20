Former Leeds United Star Backs Selling Liam Bridcutt To Nottingham Forest

Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens admits he would agree with selling Liam Bridcutt to Nottingham Forest as Ronaldo Vieira is better than the midfielder.
Bridcutt is wanted by Nottingham Forest, who are expected to firm up their interest with an official offer in the coming days.
The defensive midfielder has not played in the Championship for the Whites yet this season, being continually overlooked by head coach Thomas Christiansen.
Fellow midfielder Vieira has also not yet been handed more than a handful of minutes in the Championship, in a sign of Christiansen's substantial midfield options.
A number of Leeds fans have expressed concern about selling Bridcutt to Forest, but Couzens would be comfortable with his departure.
He wrote on Twitter: "When he plays we seem to play deeper and for me Vieira is a better player.
"I would sell him.
"He is a good player though", Couzens added.
Bridcutt, 28, has made a total of 53 appearances for Leeds since joining the club, initially on loan, from Sunderland.
He is into the final year of his contract at Elland Road and Forest are eyeing a cut price move to take him to the City Ground.