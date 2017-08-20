Harry Kane Best Striker In World And Andreas Christensen Dealt With Him – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley was impressed with Andreas Christensen managing to keep Harry Kane quiet during the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Christensen is still finding his feet in the Chelsea first team after two years on loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach.
Blues boss Antonio Conte named him in defence against Spurs at Wembley, with Gary Cahill out through suspension, and Christensen did not disappoint.
Langley classes Kane as the best striker in world football and as such was impressed with how the Chelsea youngster did.
"Andreas Christensen, superb. I think we were all a little bit worried about him up against Harry Kane, but he really did well", Langley said on Chelsea TV.
"He held his own against who is probably the best striker in the world in that one position.
"Christensen was outstanding and he came through with flying colours", the Blues legend added.
Gladbach wanted to sign Christensen on a permanent basis after he impressed at Borussia-Park on loan, but Chelsea were set on taking the defender back to Stamford Bridge.
The young centre-back's performance has led to many Chelsea fans now feeling the Blues do not need to sign another defender before the transfer window closes.