XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 20:35 BST

Harry Kane Best Striker In World And Andreas Christensen Dealt With Him – Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley was impressed with Andreas Christensen managing to keep Harry Kane quiet during the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Christensen is still finding his feet in the Chelsea first team after two years on loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach.




Blues boss Antonio Conte named him in defence against Spurs at Wembley, with Gary Cahill out through suspension, and Christensen did not disappoint.

Langley classes Kane as the best striker in world football and as such was impressed with how the Chelsea youngster did.

 


"Andreas Christensen, superb. I think we were all a little bit worried about him up against Harry Kane, but he really did well", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"He held his own against who is probably the best striker in the world in that one position.

"Christensen was outstanding and he came through with flying colours", the Blues legend added.

Gladbach wanted to sign Christensen on a permanent basis after he impressed at Borussia-Park on loan, but Chelsea were set on taking the defender back to Stamford Bridge.

The young centre-back's performance has led to many Chelsea fans now feeling the Blues do not need to sign another defender before the transfer window closes.
 