Harry Kane Best Striker In World And Andreas Christensen Dealt With Him – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley was impressed with Andreas Christensen managing to keep Harry Kane quiet during the Blues' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.



Christensen is still finding his feet in the Chelsea first team after two years on loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach.











Blues boss Antonio Conte named him in defence against Spurs at Wembley, with Gary Cahill out through suspension, and Christensen did not disappoint.



Langley classes Kane as the best striker in world football and as such was impressed with how the Chelsea youngster did.



" Andreas Christensen, superb. I think we were all a little bit worried about him up against Harry Kane, but he really did well", Langley said on Chelsea TV.