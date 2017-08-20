Leeds United Target’s Mother Bites Back After Criticism of Son

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga's mother has hit out at Hamburg investor Klaus-Michael Kuhne for labelling her son, who is a target for Leeds United, the "flop of the century".



The striker is now fifth choice in his position at Hamburg and the Bundesliga club are trying to offload him, with Leeds keen to take him on a season-long loan deal.











Finances are a problem though as Leeds cannot afford to meet his full €3.4m per year salary and want Hamburg to shoulder some of the burden.



Major Hamburg investor Kuhne has criticised the club for being in such a position with Lasogga and believes it was madness to hand him such a lucrative contract based on one season where he scored 13 goals in 20 league appearances.



He dubbed the striker the "flop of the century" and bemoaned Hamburg often being stuck with below par players they cannot move on .