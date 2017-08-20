Leeds United’s Decision To Sell Chris Wood Backed By League One Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has backed Leeds United's decision to sell Chris Wood to Burnley.



Wood did not play for Leeds in their win at Sunderland on Saturday, despite travelling with the squad to the north east, as he did not feel with negotiations taking place it was right he pulled on a white shirt.











His decision has attracted criticism from some quarters and Wood is set to join Burnley in a £15m deal.



The New Zealand international scored 30 goals for Leeds last term and fans had been desperate for him to stay put, feeling to sell the striker would be to put promotion hopes at risk, while also sending out the wrong message on the club's ambitions.



But Leeds have decided to cash in and Wood is top flight bound.