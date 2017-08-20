Never Regretted Rangers Move – Ex-Netherlands Star Explains Manchester United Snub

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands star Ronald de Boer has revealed why he snubbed interest from Manchester United and signed for Rangers, with the Dutchman saying he has never regretted the decision he made.



De Boer was ready to quit Barcelona in the summer of 2000 and was wanted at Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson.











Ferguson informed the former Ajax star that while he could not guarantee to play him week in, week out, he would still receive ample playing time at the club.



The legendary Manchester United boss insisted that only two players at the club were in his thoughts to play every week, as he liked to rotate his team.



De Boer also had a slight concern about what the Red Devils may think about a long-standing knee issue, especially in light of the postponement of Ruud van Nistelrooy's switch to the club.