Never Regretted Rangers Move – Ex-Netherlands Star Explains Manchester United Snub

Former Netherlands star Ronald de Boer has revealed why he snubbed interest from Manchester United and signed for Rangers, with the Dutchman saying he has never regretted the decision he made.
De Boer was ready to quit Barcelona in the summer of 2000 and was wanted at Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ferguson informed the former Ajax star that while he could not guarantee to play him week in, week out, he would still receive ample playing time at the club.
The legendary Manchester United boss insisted that only two players at the club were in his thoughts to play every week, as he liked to rotate his team.
De Boer also had a slight concern about what the Red Devils may think about a long-standing knee issue, especially in light of the postponement of Ruud van Nistelrooy's switch to the club.
And with Rangers coming in and offering a four-year deal, De Boer quickly made up his mind that Ibrox was the right move.
"I remember being in the kit room with Ferguson on the phone saying 'come now'", he told the BBC.
"He said 'I want to play you, but I like to rotate. The only guys I put first in my squad and they are always in the team are [David] Beckham and [Roy] Keane. The rest I rotate a lot, so it's not that you always play. You will get enough time, but you're not going to play every game you maybe want to.'
"Rangers then came also and they had both a four-year deal and I had in my contract with Barcelona about my left-knee – I didn't have problems because I didn't miss one training [session] with Barcelona – because there was some issue with my left cartilage.
"I thought if I go to Man United and they just sent Ruud van Nistelrooy away because they saw something in his knee, of course they want me, but if they see his body is not fit for four years they will say no, we're not taking a risk.
"I thought then I would have to go back to Barcelona with a stamp on my forehead like he is not fit, or he has some problem.
"With Rangers losing 6-2 against Celtic, I think four days before that, and one day before the signing of the Champions League names, Dutch doctor, Dutch coach, I thought the chance I have a four-year deal [is good].
"So great club and I thought I'd take the plane to Glasgow.
"And I never regretted it", De Boer added.
De Boer saw out his four-year deal at Rangers, winning one Scottish league title, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, before departing to finish his career with a spell in Qatar at Al-Rayyan.