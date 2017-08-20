XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/08/2017 - 21:52 BST

No Barcelona Bid For Liverpool Target Yet Confirms Club President

 




Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere says he has received no offer from Barcelona for Liverpool target Jean-Michael Seri.

The Ivory Coast international midfielder has been chased by a number of sides over the course of the summer, with Liverpool the latest English club to show an interest in signing him.




But Barcelona are in pole position to do a deal for Seri and the player's agent has been in Spain for talks with the Catalan giants.

Seri has a privately agreed release clause of €40m and it has been claimed Barcelona will trigger it.

 


However, Rivere says that no bid from the Spanish side has yet landed on his desk, though he is alive to the rumours surrounding his player.

He told the Nice-Matin: "Mika is a great players. We are delighted to have him with us and we hope to keep him.

"So far, I have not received an offer from FC Barcelona for him.

"I hear rumours.

"We will adapt whatever the circumstance", Rivere added.

Nice have already knocked back offers from Roma and Swansea City for Seri, who has been dubbed the "Ivorian Xavi" and claimed to have "Barca DNA" in his play.
 