No Barcelona Bid For Liverpool Target Yet Confirms Club President

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere says he has received no offer from Barcelona for Liverpool target Jean-Michael Seri.



The Ivory Coast international midfielder has been chased by a number of sides over the course of the summer, with Liverpool the latest English club to show an interest in signing him.











But Barcelona are in pole position to do a deal for Seri and the player's agent has been in Spain for talks with the Catalan giants.



Seri has a privately agreed release clause of €40m and it has been claimed Barcelona will trigger it.



However, Rivere says that no bid from the Spanish side has yet landed on his desk, though he is alive to the rumours surrounding his player.