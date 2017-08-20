Premier League Boss Mulling Spending Large Part of Transfer Pot On Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom boss Tony Pulis has to decide whether to spend a large chunk of his budget on Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer, according to Sky Sports News.



Spurs have been linked with being willing to sell Wimmer and the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax will only increase talk that the Austria international is set for the exit door in north London.











West Brom are keen and the club hierarchy have sanctioned the spending of £15m on Wimmer.



But the ball remains in Pulis' court as he mulls whether to spend a large chunk of his transfer budget on the Tottenham star.



Even if the Baggies do sign Wimmer though it does not necessarily spell the end of Jonny Evans' Hawthorns career .