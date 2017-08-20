Talk of Burnley Bid For Celtic Star Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk Burnley want to snap up Jozo Simunovic from Celtic has been played down.



Sean Dyche is looking to reinforce his squad in the remaining days of the summer transfer window and has been linked with wanting Simunovic.











Burnley have been mooted to be ready to launch a £10m raid on the Scottish champions to sign the Croatian centre-back.



But according to the Burnley Express, there is nothing to the talk that the Turf Moor club are looking to sign Simunovic.



With Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko out injured, Simunovic has been a key man at the back for Brendan Rodgers' men so far this season .