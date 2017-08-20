This Is Why I Feel Sorry For Daniel Sturridge – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer feels sorry for Daniel Sturridge after he endured a frustrating afternoon in the Reds' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Sturridge was handed a start at Anfield by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but was pulled off in the 61st minute with the score 0-0, being replaced by Mohamed Salah.
McAteer feels the game did not suit Sturridge and is hoping that the striker does feature in a match which allows him to make the most of his talents.
"I do feel sorry for Daniel. He's come in against a Palace side that pack the midfield, it was a grind for him", the former Red said on LFC TV.
"I'd love him to have a game where it's wide open for him and he stands out because he's got that talent", he continued.
"But it was a tough game for him."
Sturridge has been dogged by injury problems throughout Klopp's time at the club and had been tipped in some quarters to be sold this summer.
But the England international is still at Anfield and will be looking to nail down a regular starting spot and stay healthy, especially with the World Cup in Russia next summer now looming firmly on the horizon.