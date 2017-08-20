This Is Why I Feel Sorry For Daniel Sturridge – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer feels sorry for Daniel Sturridge after he endured a frustrating afternoon in the Reds' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.



Sturridge was handed a start at Anfield by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but was pulled off in the 61st minute with the score 0-0, being replaced by Mohamed Salah.











McAteer feels the game did not suit Sturridge and is hoping that the striker does feature in a match which allows him to make the most of his talents.



" I do feel sorry for Daniel. He's come in against a Palace side that pack the midfield, it was a grind for him", the former Red said on LFC TV.



" I'd love him to have a game where it's wide open for him and he stands out because he's got that talent", he continued.