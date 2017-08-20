XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/08/2017 - 15:06 BST

Tiemoue Bakayoko Starts – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

The Blues suffered a shock home defeat against Burnley last weekend and will be desperate to pick up their first three points of the season against their London rivals at Wembley.




But Chelsea manager Antonio Conte must do without Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas, while Eden Hazard is also missing.

Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while in defence the Italian chooses to go with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen at the back, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso the wing-backs. N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko line up in midfield, with David Luiz, while Willian will try to unlock the door for Alvaro Morata.

From the bench, Conte can call for Pedro Rodriguez and Michy Batshuayi if needed.

 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christiansen, Rudiger, David Luiz, Moses, Alonso, Bakayoko, Kante, Willian, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Musonda, Tomori, Kenedy, Pedro, Batshuayi, Scott
 